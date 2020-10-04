site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' Anthony Levine: Suits up Week 4
Levine (abdomen) is active Week 4 against the Washington Football Team.
Levine missed Thursday's practice and was limited in the other two sessions this week, but it won't be enough to keep the special teamer from taking the field this week.
