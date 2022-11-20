Drake is expected to retain a lead role out of the Baltimore backfield in Sunday's game against the Panthers while Gus Edwards (hamstring/knee) is inactive for a second straight contest, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Prior to the Ravens' Week 10 bye, Edwards sat out Baltimore's 27-13 win over New Orleans on Nov. 7. In that contest, Drake played 66 percent of the Ravens' snaps on offense and carried 24 times for 93 yards and two scores to go with two catches for 16 yards, while Justice Hill served as the clear No. 2 option and finished with 19 yards on five touches over a 26 percent snap share. A similar distribution of the playing time and touches could be on tap Week 11, as the Ravens enter the contest as a heavy home favorite against the 3-7 Panthers. With that in mind, Drake looks to be a solid option in both DFS and season-long leagues this week.