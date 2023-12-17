The Packers elevated Drake from their practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's contest versus Tampa Bay.

This is the second straight week that Drake has been elevated ahead of game day. Last week, he wasn't given the opportunity to log an offensive snap despite Aaron Jones (knee) being unable to play. Jones is questionable again for Sunday, as is AJ Dillon (thumb) -- if both running backs are held out against the Buccaneers, Drake could be in line for a fair amount of work, but he could again be stuck mostly on the sidelines if Jones and/or Dillon suit up.