Onwuasor is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Dolphins with a knee injury.

Onwuasor was able to turn in a full practice Wednesday, so he appears to have decent odds of suiting up. If he plays, Onwuasor would likely be in store for a hefty snap count. He's logged at least 55 snaps in the last two weeks, compiling a total of 13 tackles.