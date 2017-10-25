Ravens' Patrick Onwuasor: Questionable Thursday
Onwuasor is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Dolphins with a knee injury.
Onwuasor was able to turn in a full practice Wednesday, so he appears to have decent odds of suiting up. If he plays, Onwuasor would likely be in store for a hefty snap count. He's logged at least 55 snaps in the last two weeks, compiling a total of 13 tackles.
