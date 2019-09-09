Ravens' Patrick Onwuasor: Solid opening effort
Onwuasor posted five tackles, a sack and a pass breakup in Sunday's 59-10 win over the Dolphins.
Onwuasor recorded 5.5 sacks and three pass breakups last year, so his early success in both categories are positive indicators. The most important improvement, however, is playing 49 of 50 defensive snaps (98 percent) after working as a reserve in 2018. With more opportunities on tap, Onwuasor has IDP potential if he keeps this up.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings takes a look at some surprising Week 1 results and tells you what you can believe...
-
Week 2 Early Waivers: Hill replacements
With plenty of big breakouts, you'll have options if you need to replace Tyreek Hill. But will...
-
Week 1 Winners and Losers
Todd Gurley found himself somewhere in between a winner and a loser in Week 1, but Chris Towers...
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...