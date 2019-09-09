Onwuasor posted five tackles, a sack and a pass breakup in Sunday's 59-10 win over the Dolphins.

Onwuasor recorded 5.5 sacks and three pass breakups last year, so his early success in both categories are positive indicators. The most important improvement, however, is playing 49 of 50 defensive snaps (98 percent) after working as a reserve in 2018. With more opportunities on tap, Onwuasor has IDP potential if he keeps this up.

