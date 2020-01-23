Onwuasor had 64 tackles (48 solo), three sacks, one defended pass and one forced fumble across 14 regular-season contests in 2019.

Onwuasor opened the season playing 90-plus percent of defensive snaps before a high-ankle caused him to miss two games in early October. Upon returning from the injury, however, his involvement on defense dwindled to a rotational role. He only exceeded 30 snaps on defense once during the campaign's final nine regular-season games. The 27-year-old will certainly benefit from an entire offseason to get healthy.