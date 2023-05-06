Ryan has agreed to a contract with the Ravens.
Ryan had the best year of his five-year collegiate career last year at Rutgers with 26 catches for 440 yards and three touchdowns. The 6-foot-3 wideout fell just short of 1,500 receiving yards in college, where he attended Temple his freshman year, then transferred to West Virginia for the ensuing three seasons before ending up at Rutgers for his final year. He will most likely be competing for a spot on the Ravens practice squad ahead of the 2023 season.