Roberts had one catch for nine yards on four targets Sunday against the Seahawks.

The usually sure-handed Roberts managed to reel in just one of his four targets and in the end was held under 10 receiving yards for the second time in three weeks. His four targets were one below his season-high, but that might not be the start of a trend considering that the Ravens are expecting to have Marquise Brown back from injury after the bye week.

