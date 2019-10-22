Ravens' Seth Roberts: Unable to produce Sunday
Roberts had one catch for nine yards on four targets Sunday against the Seahawks.
The usually sure-handed Roberts managed to reel in just one of his four targets and in the end was held under 10 receiving yards for the second time in three weeks. His four targets were one below his season-high, but that might not be the start of a trend considering that the Ravens are expecting to have Marquise Brown back from injury after the bye week.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 QB Preview: Replacing Mahomes
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 8, including...
-
Trade reaction: Sanu to Pats
Mohamed Sanu gets a chance for a greater role after he's dealt from Atlanta to New England.
-
Stealing Signals: Week 7 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 7,...
-
Week 8 Early Waivers: Young RB ready?
David Johnson unexpectedly played a limited role in Week 7. Did Chase Edmonds do enough to...
-
Top Week 8 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.