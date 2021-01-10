Snead (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's wild-card game against the Titans.
Snead, who logged back-to-back limited practices Thursday and Friday, will thus return to action after missing the Ravens' Week 17 win over the Bengals. In 13 games this past season, Snead carried modest value in PPR formats, recording 33 catches (on 48 targets) for 432 yards and three TDs. That's a context that should carry into the postseason, with fellow wide receiver Marquise Brown bringing more big-play upside to the table in Baltimore's run-heavy offense.