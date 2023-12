The 49ers waived Snead on Tuesday, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Snead was originally promoted from San Francisco's practice squad to its active roster Monday to fill in for an injured Jauan Jennings (concussion), but Snead is now set to become a free agent assuming he's not claimed by another team during the current waiver period. He has two catches for 14 yards on three targets over four games this season.