Redskins' Chris Carter: Placed on IR
Carter (lower leg) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official site reports.
Carter fractured his fibula late in Sunday's loss to the Chargers, bringing his season to an end. The special teams ace recorded seven tackles (four solo) in 13 games this year.
