Redskins' Chris Carter: Requires surgery
Carter will need surgery to fix the fractured fibula he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Chargers, Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post reports.
Carter's 2017 season was likely over whether surgery was deemed necessary or not, but this all but confirms it. The Redskins defense is unlikely to be affected in a major way since the 28-year-old mostly served as a special teams player.
More News
-
Fade your Eagles? Mike Evans?
Heath Cummings discusses the Eagles without Carson Wentz and whether you can keep starting...
-
Early Week 15 Waiver Wire
It's late in the season, but it's not too late to find a difference maker. Dave Richard previews...
-
Instant reaction: Wentz goes down
The Eagles fear the worst with Carson Wentz. How should Fantasy players replace him? Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...