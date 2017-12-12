Carter will need surgery to fix the fractured fibula he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Chargers, Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post reports.

Carter's 2017 season was likely over whether surgery was deemed necessary or not, but this all but confirms it. The Redskins defense is unlikely to be affected in a major way since the 28-year-old mostly served as a special teams player.

