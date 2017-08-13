Play

Staples has signed a contract with the Redskins, Stephen Czarda of the team's official site reports.

Staples, an undrafted rookie out of Louisville, was waived by the Chiefs in June. He'll likely need to impress on special teams in order to make the final roster.

