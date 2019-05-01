The Redskins will not exercise the fifth-year option on Doctson's rookie contract, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

The additions of Terry McLaurin (third round) and Kelvin Harmon (sixth) in last week's draft likely made this decision even easier, but it's nonetheless no surprise that the Redskins decided against keeping Doctson around at an expected $10 million price tag given his underwhelming production through three years. While it's possible the Achilles injury that limited him to two games his rookie year stunted Docton's professional development, Redskins quarterback barely averaged a 61.6 QB rating when targeting him last year and the TCU product's average of 2.9 yards after the catch was inferior to all but 154 other receivers in 2018. There might still be untapped upside to be found in Doctson if first-round quarterback Dwayne Haskins can take successfully take the reigns of the offense, but it's also possible the receiver is on his way out the door.