Redskins' Josh Doctson: Held without target
Doctson was held without a catch on three targets in Sunday's 31-17 win over the Packers
Alex Smith threw for 220 yards on just 20 attempts in the comfortable win, directing seven passes to Jordan Reed and four to Jamison Crowder. Despite playing 88 percent of the snaps on offense through three games, Doctson has accounted for just 14 percent of the team target total while catching five of 13 passes for 48 yards. He's now looking at a Week 4 bye, followed by a dream matchup Week 5 in New Orleans.
