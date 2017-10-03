Head coach Jay Gruden said Tuesday that Doctson strained his shoulder during Monday's 29-20 loss at Kansas City. "We're fine with Josh and where he's at," Gruden told Liz Clarke of The Washington Post.

Doctson picked up the injury on his diving attempt at a catch in the end zone just before the Redskins knotted up the score at 20-20 with a field goal in the final minute of the game. On the season, he's only been targeted six times, yet his three receptions have gone for a ridiculous 26.3 YPC and 13.2 YPT. While representative of his talent, the 2016 first-round pick will be unable to tap into his potential until he begins to avoid the injury bug. Fortunately for Doctson, the Redskins have a Week 5 bye, so he has more time than normal to focus on rehabilitation.