Redskins' Kelvin Harmon: Facing competition from rookies
Harmon could face competition from rookie draft picks Antonio Gibson (third round) and Antonio Gandy-Golden, ESPN.com's John Keim reports.
Gibson is arguably more of a threat to slot man Steven Sims or even passing-down back J.D. McKissic, while Gandy-Golden is a direct competitor for the perimeter snaps that went to Harmon throughout the second half of last season. The 2019 sixth-round pick finished his rookie season with a 68.2 percent catch rate and 8.3 yards per target, but he never became a player that demanded heavy volume, drawing no more than six targets in any one game. Harmon has the advantage of NFL experience, but Gandy-Golden is the better prospect coming out of college, and both will need to learn a new system under offensive coordinator Scott Turner.
