Anderson missed some practice time with back spasms, but he's expected to return Tuesday.

The 2017 second-round pick missed the final two weeks of his rookie season with a knee injury, finishing with 15 tackles and no sacks in 14 games. He seems to have made a full recovery long before training camp, but Ryan Kerrigan and Preston Smith are still locked in as the starting outside linebackers, with Pernell McPhee likely serving as the top backup. Anderson is merely hoping to make his case for a rotational role.

More News
Our Latest Stories