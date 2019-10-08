Redskins' Wendell Smallwood: Gains 27 yards
Smallwood carried the ball six times for 27 yards during Sunday's 33-7 loss to New England.
Smallwood garnered more touches Sunday than the rest of his 2019 season combined Sunday. It's telling, however, that all six came in the second half and four of them came during the final four plays of the game, with Washington just looking to just exit unscathed. Washington is now being led by long-time offensive-line coach Bill Callahan and are up against a Miami defense surrendering a league-high 175.8 rushing yards per game, but Smallwood is unlikely to get many of those carries when they matter most.
More News
-
Redskins' Wendell Smallwood: Gets a few touches•
-
Redskins' Wendell Smallwood: Slated for situational action•
-
Redskins' Wendell Smallwood: Strictly plays special teams•
-
Redskins' Wendell Smallwood: Claimed by Washington•
-
Wendell Smallwood: Cut loose by Eagles•
-
Eagles' Wendell Smallwood: Busiest back in preseason finale•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 6 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Week 6 TE Preview: Replacing Engram
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 6 at tight end, including how...
-
Best Week 6 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Buy the breakouts
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6 including...
-
Time to panic?
The Fantasy team rates how worried they are about Odell Beckham, Mike Evans, Joe Mixon, Aaron...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 5 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 5.