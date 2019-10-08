Smallwood carried the ball six times for 27 yards during Sunday's 33-7 loss to New England.

Smallwood garnered more touches Sunday than the rest of his 2019 season combined Sunday. It's telling, however, that all six came in the second half and four of them came during the final four plays of the game, with Washington just looking to just exit unscathed. Washington is now being led by long-time offensive-line coach Bill Callahan and are up against a Miami defense surrendering a league-high 175.8 rushing yards per game, but Smallwood is unlikely to get many of those carries when they matter most.