Vigil signed a contract with the Redskins on Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Vigil will help the Redskins restore some depth at inside linebacker with Will Compton (foot) joining Mason Foster (shoulder) on injured reserve earlier this week. Though he has familiarity with the Redskins' defensive scheme after appearing in two games with the team in 2016, Vigil is expected to serve largely in a special-teams role to begin his latest stint with Washington.