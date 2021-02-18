Allen was released by Atlanta on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
After six seasons with the team, Allen is leaving Atlanta as one of the most reliable safeties in the league. The veteran's best season was 2019, where he received a career high of 90 tackles (61 solo) and two interceptions. Allen will aim to join another team's safety squad in the upcoming year.
