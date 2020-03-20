Ricky Seals-Jones: Enters free agency
Seals-Jones didn't receive a contract tender from the Browns and is now an unrestricted free agent, Mike Clay of ESPN.com reports.
The Browns brought in Austin Hooper to lead the tight end room, making Seals-Jones an expendable depth option. The 25-year-old is coming off a 2019 season in which he notched 14 catches for 229 yards and four touchdowns across 14 games, and he should garner fair interest around the league as a developmental/depth piece.
