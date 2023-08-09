Seals-Jones agreed to a contract with the Colts on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The tight end had been a free agent since landing on the Giants' injured reserve list before being released on an injury settlement ahead of the 2022 season. Seals-Jones caught 90 passes for 1,044 yards and 10 touchdowns in five previous NFL campaigns, but he's fighting just to stick on an NFL roster at this stage of his career. The 28-year-old will battle for a depth role as training camp continues.