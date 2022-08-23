Seals-Jones was placed on injured reserve Tuesday due to toe injury, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Seals-Jones can't play for the Giants this season, but he might be able to play for another team if he reaches an injury settlement. It's also possible this is truly a season-ending injury, as Seals-Jones otherwise seemed to be right in the mix for snaps in arguably the weakest TE room in the league. Rookie Daniel Bellinger got most of the first-team snaps in the Giants' first two preseason games and had a costly drop-turned-interception in the second one.
