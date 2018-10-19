Robert Foster: Back with Buffalo's practice squad
The Bills signed Foster to their practice squad Friday, Chris Brown of the team's official site reports.
Foster was cut earlier in the week after producing only two receptions for 30 yards through the Bills' first six games. The team liked what Foster did in the summer and he has ties to offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, so they'll keep him in the mix by stashing him on the practice squad.
