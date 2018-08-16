Robert Golden: Granted release from Chiefs
The Chiefs released Golden on Wednesday at his request, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The veteran safety believes he didn't receive a fair shake from the coaching staff, so he will give it another go elsewhere and expects to find a new team in the near future.
