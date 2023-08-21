The Buccaneers waived Blankenship on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Blankenship was competing with Chase McLaughlin for the Buccaneers' kicking gig and ultimately came up short in the job battle. The 26-year-old most recently suited up for the Cardinals, with whom he appearing in two games during the 2022 campaign after being cut by the Colts following Week 1.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Rodrigo Blankenship: Drills only kick Friday•
-
Buccaneers' Rodrigo Blankenship: Pushing McLaughlin in job battle•
-
Buccaneers' Rodrigo Blankenship: Set to sign with Tampa Bay•
-
Rodrigo Blankenship: Working out for Tampa Bay•
-
Rodrigo Blankenship: Waived with injury settlement•
-
Cardinals' Rodrigo Blankenship: Contained to kickoffs in Week 8•