Blankenship is with the Buccaneers for a minicamp tryout this week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Blankenship had surgery in January to repair a torn muscle in his leg and he now appears ready to go ahead of the 2023 campaign. The kicker was released by the Colts in September and appeared in three total games with Indianapolis and Arizona in 2022, going 4-for-5 on field-goal attempts and 4-for-5 on PATs.