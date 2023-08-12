Blakenship converted his lone field-goal attempt -- from 35 yards out -- in the Buccaneers' 27-17 preseason loss to the Steelers on Friday. He did not have any extra-point tries.

Blankenship was true on his one boot and his competition for the placekicker job, Chase McLaughlin, handled both of Tampa Bay's point-after tries successfully. Consequently, the battle between the two kickers seemingly remains deadlocked heading into another week of training camp practices ahead of next Saturday's road preseason matchup against the Jets.