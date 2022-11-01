Blankenship recorded six kickoffs, all touchbacks, during Sunday's 34-26 loss in Minnesota.
Blankenship filled in for the Cardinals' regular kicker Matt Prater in the final of his three absences due to a right hip injury. While Prater was cleared to log field-goal attempts and point-after tries Sunday -- he made two FGAs and PATs apiece in his return -- Blankenship, who was inked to the active roster last Wednesday, handled kickoff duties Week 8. Such a breakdown of placekicking tasks may be the team's reality until Prater is back to full health.
