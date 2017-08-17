Ronald Powell: Reaches injury settlement Wednesday
Powell (undisclosed) was waived off of IR after reaching an injury settlement with the Seahawks on Wednesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
The four-year pro out of Florida will look to resume his career in the future pending a full return to health.
More News
-
Seahawks' Ronald Powell: Clears waivers•
-
Saints place Vinnie Sunseri, Nick Toon, Ronald Powell on IR•
-
Saints announce inactives for Monday Night Football•
-
Saints' probables cleared to face Lions•
-
Jimmy Graham among notable Saints on Week 7 injury report•
-
Mark Ingram, Jairus Byrd among Saints inactives Week 5•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Regression WRs: Back to Pack
Heath Cummings looks at eight wide receivers who look like they have touchdown regression coming...
-
Beckham No. 1 overall in mock
Our CBS Sports staff recently took part in a 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft. And it started with...
-
Tight End Tiers 3.0
A Draft Day plan revolving around tight ends?! It might seem a little crazy, but if you pinpoint...
-
Wide Receiver Tiers 3.0
Sammy Watkins is the new No. 1 receiver in L.A., opening the door for a surprising new No....
-
Running Back Tiers 3.0
Leonard Fournette has a foot issue that has the Jaguars keeping him shelved. It might have...
-
Quarterback Tiers 3.0
Andrew Luck's not practicing and his Fantasy Football stock keeps sliding. See how he measures...