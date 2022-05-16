site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ron'Dell Carter: Gets cut Monday
RotoWire Staff
Carter was waived by the Cardinals on Monday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Carter was claimed off waivers from the Texans in April. The former James Madison product has appeared in four games over the last two seasons with Dallas and Houston.
