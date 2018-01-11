Ronnie Harrison: Entering 2018 NFL Draft

Harrison will forgo his senior season at Alabama and enter the 2018 NFL Draft, Matt Zenitz of AL.com reports.

As far as safeties go, Harrison is a hulking player checking in well above the average at his position at 6-foot-3, 214 pounds. Zenitz reports that the early consensus around the league is that Harrison will be one of the first defensive backs off the board come April. Harrison certainly puts his big frame to use as he led the Tide in tackles in 2017 with 74, which is particularly impressive considering the front seven he was playing behind. Look for Harrison to gain traction as a likely first-rounder in the coming months.