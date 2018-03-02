Ryan Nall: Flashes impressive agility at NFL Combine

Nall clocked in with a 4.58-second 40-yard dash Friday at the NFL Combine and added a strong 6.95-second mark in the 3-cone drill.

A bit of a sleeper prospect, Nall was a candidate to boost his stock with a strong workout in Indianapolis. The initial results were discouraging as Nall was clocked with an unofficial 40-time north of 4.60 seconds, but the official time was a much more palatable 4.58 seconds. Considering Nall's status as a "big back" at 6-foot-2 and 234 pounds, his ability to run a sub-4.6 40 and place among the top running backs in an agility drill like the 3-cone is impressive. Nall's workout numbers support the production he had in college, so it's fair to claim that he has vaulted himself into draftable territory sometime during Day 3.

