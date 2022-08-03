The Saints signed Herndon on Wednesday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Herndon will play for his third NFL team in as many years after seeing just seven targets while playing second fiddle to Tyler Conklin in Minnesota last season. He enters a crowded tight end room that includes promising third-year player Adam Trautman, gadget-knife Taysom Hill, and blocking specialist Nick Vannett. Herndon's path to playing time is unclear, and whether he makes the initial 53-man roster may depend on whether New Orleans opts to keep four tight ends.