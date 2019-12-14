Cook (concussion) does not carry an injury designation into Monday's contest against the Colts, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

This echoes the information head coach Sean Payton provided earlier in the afternoon, all but confirming Cook's availability for the prime-time affair. Following the team's Week 9 bye, Cook has been one of the Saints' leading weapons, tallying 19 receptions, 355 yards and four touchdowns over the five-game stretch.