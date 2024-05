Vickers inked a one-year deal with the Saints on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Vickers has spent time with six NFL teams since catching on with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2018. The defensive tackle has appeared in 26 games and recorded 22 tackles over the past four seasons, including two games with Buffalo in 2023. Vickers will likely serve in a rotation tackle role for New Orleans.