Vickers (back) has been ruled out for the Raiders' Week 13 game against the Chargers, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports.
Vickers started the week off limited at practice, but then subsequently logged back-to-back days as a non-participant. Thus, he will miss his second straight game and set his sights on a potential Week 14 return.
