Saints' Tommylee Lewis: Questionable to return to Sunday's game
Lewis is questionable to return to Sunday's game after suffering a knee injury, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
The severity of Lewis' knee issue is not yet known. If he's held out for an extended period of time, Ted Ginn could be asked to help out on kick returns.
More News
-
Saints' Tommylee Lewis: Returns to practice•
-
Saints' Tommylee Lewis: Remains sidelined•
-
Saints' Tommylee Lewis: Likely out for preseason opener•
-
Saints' Tommylee Lewis: Battling for role as return man•
-
Saints' Tommylee Lewis: Finishes second season with whimper•
-
Saints' Tommylee Lewis: One touch on offense•
