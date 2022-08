Fuller caught three of 10 targets for 34 yards in Thursday's 27-11 preseason loss to the Bears. He also returned two punts for eight yards.

Fuller nearly caught a 17-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter, but it was ultimately overruled upon video review. The 24-year-old wideout was peppered with targets but did little with the opportunity, though plenty of blame lies on the quarterbacks. Fuller will aim to finish the preseason strong to secure a spot on the 53-man roster.