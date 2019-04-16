Calitro signed his exclusive-rights free agent tender with the Seahawks on Monday, Josh Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Calitro totaled 45 tackles (32 solo) and a pass defensed in 16 games during his 2018 campaign and will provide some depth at linebacker for the Seahawks heading into offseason activities. With K.J. Wright on the books for two more seasons, it seems unlikely Calitro will see a major boost in playing time this upcoming season.