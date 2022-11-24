Calitro was waived by the Giants on Thursday, Dan Benton of Giants Wire reports.
Calitro began the season as a starter, but he quickly fell down the depth chart and hasn't played since Week 6. His departure comes as the team elevated Devery Hamilton and Trenton Thompson from the practice squad ahead of Thursday's game against the Cowboys. Calitro will now likely pursue opportunities elsewhere, unless the Giants' intention is to bring him back once Hamilton and Thompson likely revert to the practice squad after Week 12.