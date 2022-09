Calitro and Tae Crowder are listed as the starting linebackers on the Giants' first unofficial depth chart, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.

It's been quite an ascension for Calitro, who wasn't even signed until late July and has played only 20 NFL snaps since 2019. He impressed with three takeaways during preseason action and now has a chance to take over the starting role initially expected to be filled by Blake Martinez, who was released by New York last week.