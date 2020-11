Mayowa (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Bills, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Mayowa will miss a second straight game as he works back from a high-ankle sprain, according to Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle. The veteran is currently tied with three other players for a team high in sacks with just two, and his absence should open up pass-rushing opportunities for Carlos Dunlap, who the Seahawks recently acquired viat trade from the Bengals.