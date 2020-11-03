Dunlap had his roster exemption lifted Tuesday, indicating that he's officially moved to the 53-man roster, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Dunlap was quite vocal about his desire to be traded from Cincinnati, and the team granted his wish last week. The 31-year-old defensive end wasn't eligible to play Week 8 against the 49ers, but he'll be ready for this Sunday's cross-conference battle against Buffalo. The Seahawks' lack of a pass rush has been their biggest question mark this season, as they've recorded just 12 sacks through seven games. Dunlap wasn't a world-beater in that area this season, but he has a history of being effective at pressuring the quarterback with at least 7.5 sacks in seven straight seasons before the 2020 campaign.