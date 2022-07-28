Dunlap signed a one-year, $8 million contract with the Chiefs on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Dunlap will join the Chiefs at their training camp after he was released by the Seahawks in March. The 33-year-old compiled 35 tackles including 8.5 sacks while also deflecting seven passes and forcing a fumble over 17 games with Seattle in 2021. Dunlap will provide the Chiefs with veteran leadership on the defensive line and will likely operate as the top reserve option behind rookie George Karlaftis this season.