Dunlap compiled 39 tackles (25 solo), 4.0 sacks and a forced fumble during the 2022 regular season.
Dunlap saw a resurgence in 2021 to the tune of 8.5 sacks, but the veteran's production fell off again in his first season with the Chiefs. Dunlap has finished with five or fewer sacks in three of the last four seasons after starting his career with 6.0 or more in nine of his first 10 seasons. He was on just a one-year deal in Kansas City, and it's hard to see another resurgence coming, but he will likely have a team willing to take a chance on him if he elects to continue his career.