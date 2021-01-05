Coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday that Hyde (illness) will play in Saturday's wild-card game against the Rams, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Hyde missed the regular-season finale due to a non-COVID-19 illness, but he'll be back in action for the first round of playoffs. With Rashaad Penny back in the lineup, there are fewer reps to go around behind Chris Carson, and Penny could ultimately end up with more playing time Saturday.