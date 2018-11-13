Seahawks' D.J. Fluker: On track for Week 11 return
Coach Pete Carroll is anticipating that Fluker (calf) will suit up in Thursday's game against Green Bay, Liz Matthews of USA Today reports.
Fluker was originally forced to leave the Seahawks' game against the Chargers in Week 9 due to the calf injury and hasn't seen the field since. As evidenced by this news, Fluker could certainly make his return to the field Thursday, but expect the team to make the official call.
More News
-
Seahawks' D.J. Fluker: Sidelined for Week 10•
-
Seahawks' D.J. Fluker: Listed as questionable•
-
Seahawks' D.J. Fluker: Nursing calf injury, expected to be "okay"•
-
Seahawks' D.J. Fluker: Exits game with lower leg injury•
-
Seahawks' D.J. Fluker: Practices Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' D.J. Fluker: Inactive for Week 2•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...
-
Week 11 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
With six more teams on bye in Week 11, you're going to need some help from the waiver wire....
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Bench Brady? Buy Davis?
The Titans shocked the Patriots on Sunday; is it time for Fantasy owners to move on from Tom...
-
Week 10 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know from Sunday's games, with an eye...