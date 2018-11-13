Coach Pete Carroll is anticipating that Fluker (calf) will suit up in Thursday's game against Green Bay, Liz Matthews of USA Today reports.

Fluker was originally forced to leave the Seahawks' game against the Chargers in Week 9 due to the calf injury and hasn't seen the field since. As evidenced by this news, Fluker could certainly make his return to the field Thursday, but expect the team to make the official call.