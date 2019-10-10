Seahawks' D.J. Fluker: Status for Week 6 murky
Fluker (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Fluker picked up a hamstring issue Week 5 versus the Rams, and his availability for Sunday's contest against the Browns now appears in jeopardy. If the veteran guard isn't able to get healthy and resume practicing as the week goes on, Jemarco Jones will likely slot into the starting lineup.
